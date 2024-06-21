Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? A June 21 update

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but there is a lot of stuff to be excited about moving forward! Think in terms of some of the big plotlines at present, whether they involve Bode’s career prospects out of prison or what happens with Gabriela next. Did she actually marry Diego?

Unfortunately, this is where we come in with a bit of bad news — you are going to be waiting a good while longer to find out what’s next. After all, there is no new episode of the show tonight and more than likely, you’ll be stuck waiting until at least late September (if not later) to see the series back. This is a long summer break, and it is perhaps even more painful due to how short the second season was in totality.

So will there at least be a chance to get some more teases before too long? We tend to think so, with some of them being tied potentially to the start of production — which we hope is just a matter of weeks away in the Vancouver area! Starting up filming in the summer allows the cast to be able to bank a lot of stories in advance of the premiere, which then also allows them to have a rather hefty episode order and also still wrap things up in May. There is so much preparation that goes into a world like Fire Country.

In a way, you can argue that season 3 is even more important in how it will set up the Sheriff Country spin-off show. Even though this is a series that will not formally premiere until the 2025-26 TV season, there is a good chance they will use the flagship to introduce even more characters beyond just Morena Baccarin as Mickey.

Now, let’s cross our fingers and hope for some premiere-date news for Fire Country soon. It should be coming any day now.

