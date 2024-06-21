1923 season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear more about a 1923 season 2 premiere date over the course of the summer? Make no mistake we want it, and we are far from alone in that demand.

After all, remember here that the Helen Mirren – Harrison Ford prequel proved itself to be an enormous hit when it first premiered … but that was also a year and a half ago. Since that time, there’s been some discussion about filming, but we’ve yet to see the actors back on set. There should be more news on that soon, but unfortunately, we still need a little bit of patience.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Unfortunately, you still need a lot of patience when it comes to a premiere date. There is no clarity at the moment as to when the series is coming, but the most realistic estimate remains late 2024 or early 2025, and the latter is far more likely. We don’t see the show coming back until close to when Yellowstone is over, and if they do bring it back earlier than expected, there will probably need to be a big hiatus jammed into the middle of the eight-episode final season. It may just be better to be patience.

After all, along the way we know that executive producer Taylor Sheridan has a lot of other great stuff for people to look forward to here. Just remember that there is Tulsa King in production in addition to Lioness. Meanwhile, Mayor of Kingstown (which he executive produces) is currently on now.

One other thing we’re eager to learn more about

What is happening with some of the other prequels that are out there? Remember here that there are some others that have been discussed, and we would imagine more will be revealed there closer to the 1923 premiere.

Related – Did you hear that Jennifer Carpenter is going to be joining 1923 season 2? Learn more

What do you most want to see moving into 1923 season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







