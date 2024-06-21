Fire Country season 3 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Are we on the cusp of getting some more news on Fire Country season 3 sooner rather than later? Of course, we want it! Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that we’ll actually be getting new episodes in the relatively near future.

What we can at least say now is that the summer should be pretty lucrative for those of you who want more news on the Max Thieriot series, and for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, filming will be starting off! From there, you’re also likely to get some more scoop on guest stars and storylines. Closer to the end of the summer, a first promo could surface and within that, we hope to learn more on a couple of different tidbits. That includes, of course, what could be happening with Bode now that he is out of prison.

Unfortunately, the season 3 premiere for Fire Country likely will not be here until September / early October, but a specific date should be announced soon. How soon? Well, let’s just say that it would be a surprise if it is not out there in some form before July 4. Why wait, especially if you are content that you’ll be able to deliver the episodes? It gives you more time to promote, and that could be useful given that there are other CBS fall shows that could benefit from it.

For this particular series, you can at least have the comfort in advance of knowing that there are probably not going to be any sort of enormous changes. It will still air in the same 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot and beyond just that, it should have more of a standard full-season order similar to season 1. With that, go ahead and cross your fingers for something in the range of 18-22 episodes. There is plenty of time for an exact number to come out.

