Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn something more about Wednesday season 2 between now and the end of the summer? The Jenna Ortega series easily has to be one of the most anticipated shows that is out there, and of course we’d love nothing more than to see it back.

Regrettably, this is where we do come to the rather-unfortunate reminder that you are going to be waiting for a pretty long time to see that happening. Even though filming is currently underway, it is still in the relatively early going. The early expectation is that this will last until at least close to the end of the year and from there, the post-production process will begin — and absolutely, it is extensive. Just think of everything goes into it here when it comes to visual effects, editing, dubbing, and whatever else could be required. Given that this is a crown jewel for Netflix, they will take whatever time they can to make it perfect.

With that, don’t expect all that much in the way of news this month. Maybe you will have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes photo or two, but we have a hard time envisioning a whole lot else. Heck, we’ll consider it a blessing if there is a premiere-date announcement at this point next summer, and that we see Wednesday Addams’ next adventures in the fall of 2025. It could still be early 2026!

So far, most of the teases for Wednesday season 2 have been pretty generic, including that the story is going to be “darker” than what we saw the first go-around. Sure, there may be a chance for more specifics but, as we noted earlier, it is probably not going to be right now. More than likely, we are going to be waiting a while.

