Wednesday season 2 premiere date: How to reveal it

The second season of Wednesday is currently in production and within that, we know that we are actively building towards something. What is that? A season that is dark, intense, and stuffed full of twists and new elements. There is certainly room for more surprises, including other members of the Addams Family.

Well, here is the thing — as great as all of this is, it does feel like Netflix is going to keep a lot of cards close to the vest for a while. This includes on a potential premiere date, so you will have to wait a good while to get more news on that.

So while we all do our best to be patient on this, let’s also go ahead and pose another important question: How is a premiere date going to be revealed, whenever of course we get to that point? We do think that if you’re the streaming service, you want to make it the biggest, most exciting announcement possible. The last thing that you want to do is have it feel like a whimper compared to the actual scale of the show.

Luckily, the good news here is that no one matter how Netflix decides to announce a date, they are going to make it big. This is one of the biggest shows imaginable so, of course, we tend to think that they will probably announce the date alongside either a teaser or special video featuring Jenna Ortega and much of the cast. They may also choose to make an announcement a few months before the premiere.

When could the show be back?

Well, let’s just say that it’s going to be a really long time. Our sentiment is that it will be either the end of next year or early 2026, depending largely on two different factors — how quickly the series goes through post-production, and then also if Netflix splits it into parts.

