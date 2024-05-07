Wednesday season 2 filming confirmed; Billie Piper joins!

It has been a long time coming but today, Netflix finally confirmed that Wednesday season 2 production is underway. Not only that, but we also have some more official news on everyone who is going to be a part of the cast!

Today, the streaming service confirmed in a new video (watch here) that Jenna Ortega will be joined by Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, and also Billie Piper! The Doctor Who alum was not previously announced and it’s a thrill to see her included. The title for the season 2 premiere is “Here We Woe Again,” and it is directed by none other than Tim Burton! Also, Haley Joel Osment and Christopher Lloyd are among the guest stars listed for the upcoming season, as well.

As for departures, Percy Hynes White and Naomi J. Ogawa are not listed anywhere in the new video, which makes us feel like their characters are being written out of the story.

Is it excited to get all of this official news today? Absolutely and yet, it’s also fair to keep it in perspective that these episodes are probably not going to premiere for well over a year. Filming is going to take place for most of the year, and that’s without even getting into post-production and all of the visual effects.

For now, we tend to think that we’ll be lucky if we get to see something midway through next year, and the only way that may happen is if the series is split into parts. We imagine that in general, the story itself is going to be even darker and more twisted than ever before, which is absolutely something that we embrace. Meanwhile, it does not appear as though the show will be leaning as much into romance. All things considered, why would it? That’s not really something that we think of a lot in terms of the Wednesday Addams’ DNA.

What are you most excited to see moving into Wednesday season 2 on Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







