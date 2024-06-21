Doctor Who season 15 premiere date hopes at Disney+, BBC One

Following the epic and emotional conclusion to season 14, what can we say when it comes to a Doctor Who season 15 premiere date?

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that technically, there is another episode ahead leading into the next season (which will likely be called “season 2” for some reason that makes little sense, other than that Disney doesn’t want to confuse new viewers). At the end of the year, you should anticipate that there will be a Christmas episode, one that was confirmed many months ago to star Bridgerton alum Nicola Coughlan.

So ultimately, it’s clear that the Christmas Special will be here on December 25 or close to it. Meanwhile, season 15 proper should be available at some point next year. Filming has been happening for it for a significant chunk of the year already, so this is not a situation where there is serious doubt that the episodes will be ready on time.

For us personally, it feels like spring 2025 would be ideal as a window just to make sure that there is a certain element of consistency from one year to the next. One of the things that does hurt shows from time to time is if there is super-long hiatus. By virtue of that, you do get to a point where you’re left forgetting some of what happened in the past — which is something that we do think hurt House of the Dragon when its second season premiered on HBO this past weekend.

Above all else…

Just have fun and continue to allow the imagination to flourish! This is ultimately what makes this show better than the vast majority of the ones that are out there. We also do think that season 14 was nothing short of fantastic and is worthy of a ton of praise.

