Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Given that today marks the first day of summer, isn’t it clear that a Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere date is right around the corner? On the surface, it certainly feels that way right now! We are really just in a cycle waiting to get answers to more questions, including precisely when the medical drama will come back and who is going to be a hart of it. After all, remember for a moment that a lot of cast contracts expired at the end of last season.

Ultimately, we do think that we are on the cusp of learning a lot more when it comes to the new season — as for whether or not that is good news, that is up for debate!

For now, let’s go ahead and say that you will 100% get an official premiere date for Grey’s Anatomy season 21 by the end of the summer. As a matter of fact, you should actually have one in just a matter of weeks! There is no real reason for ABC to wait too much longer on this, especially since they have confirmed already that the series is going to be coming out at some point over the course of the fall.

As for the possible returns, there could be more announcements on that at any given point. We do tend to think that a few announcements will be made by the end of July, or at least around the time production begins. There is one actor from Station 19 who is returning to this series full-time; meanwhile, both Jake Borelli and Midori Francis are going to be departing at some point early next season, so be prepared for that — and possibly some others.

When will you get a first-look promo?

Odds are in early September, and hopefully it will give you more specific reasons to check the show out. Also, let’s hope for more Meredith! We’ve seen nothing so far that makes us think that Ellen Pompeo will be gone for good.

