NCIS season 22 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Given that today officially marks the first day of summer, what more is there to say when it comes to an official NCIS season 22 premiere date.

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that the show is coming back for more, and you don’t have to worry about that. Not only that, but there has actually been a lot of promotion over the past week due to Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama turning up at the Monte Carlo TV Festival. This remains one of the most important franchises in the entire world, and it is a big reason why there is both a prequel and a Tony / Ziva spin-off on the way.

So is an official premiere date also on the way here? Well, there is a case to be made for it! We tend to think that at some point before the summer is over, something will be revealed. As a matter of fact, there is a good chance that something is coming before the month is over! We have seen late June be a perfect spot for a lot of fall premiere-date announcements. why would that change now? There is such a great case to be made for revealing some other bits and pieces of news, and absolutely we do hope that this happens here.

No matter when the premiere date is announced, it will almost certainly come back with new episodes at the start of the fall. Think along the lines of late September or early October. The first order of business here story-wise is going to be resolving the big cliffhanger tied to Jessica Knight’s apparent exit from the team. After that, the show should get back more into a regular rhythm. Or, at the very least something that feels more like one.

