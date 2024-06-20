The Boys season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Will Annie bounce back?

As we get prepared to see The Boys season 4 episode 5 on Prime Video next week, where are things going to go from here? It does ultimately feel a lot like we are about to see things take on a very different form in this story, and there could be a lot of dark turns coming up.

So, where do we start off here? Well, the simplest thing that we can say is that Annie will be facing a long road to recovery if she wants to get the public on her side, as painful and unfortunate as that is. Her attack on Firecracker was something that, all things considered, was not that difficult to predict. She had her private medical history made public, and it was all a setup by Sage to turn the public against her.

Now, Starlight has to figure out her next move, and that will be difficult without a lot of resources. Meanwhile, Homelander could be ready to execute whatever the next phase of his plan is, which could involve further giving in to some of his worst impulses. After what he did to those responsible for raising him, he may be more liberated to do whatever it is that he ultimately wants.

The craziest thing for us to reckon with right now is the simple fact that there are only four episodes remaining. How are we at the halfway point already? There is going to be a lot of crazy stuff coming, but it remains to be seen how much closure that will include. Sure, it is great to know that there is a season 5 on the way … though regrettably, that is going to be the end of the road.

Related – See more of what Antony Starr had to say regarding this week’s The Boys episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4 episode 5?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







