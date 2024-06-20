The Boys season 4 episode 4: Antony Starr on Homelander chaos

We knew that The Boys season 4 episode 4 was going to be a tour de force from Antony Starr — so what actually happened?

Well, it is fair to say that things were somewhat complicated, mostly due to the simple fact here that Homelander returned home and with that, tried to find himself some absolution. In doing so, he terrorized all the researches and scientists responsible for his terrible childhood, while also leaving Barbara locked up in what’s been described as the Bad Room.

Speaking to TVLine, Antony Starr made it clear that there was a lot of value to what you saw here, beyond just the fore and the violence of it all:

“I think it was a really important part of the journey and the season for the character, and overall, in the show, for the character, because I think he really believed that that was, like, a really great, cathartic, therapeutic exercise, going back there … It was a little messy, particularly for other people, but I think, at the end, he comes out of it really thinking he’s done the right thing and done something great to move forward, and he can be a better father now for the kid.”

Is this really going to be the case, though? Well, for the time being, we have a hard time thinking that this is necessarily true. Homelander thinks that he can clearly change himself but in the end, we’re not so sure. He is always going to need the approval of others to a certain extent … and if he doesn’t, things are going to go badly. This could just end up being Homelander working in order to ensure that a lot of his worst instincts are enabled, and things could be even more violent from here.

What did you think about the events of The Boys season 4 episode 4, especially for Homelander?

