The Boys season 4 spoilers: Giancarlo Esposito returning

At some point before The Boys season 4 wraps up later this summer, you are going to see a familiar face back in action!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new video from Prime Video that confirms the return of Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar, the one-time Vought boss who ended up being betrayed by Victoria Neuman over the course of season 3. While the Breaking Bad alum had expressed interest in coming back, it was hard to feel super-confident given his extremely busy schedule. Luckily, everyone found a way to make it work.

So how is Stan going to reappear? Well, let’s just say that the answer here is a little complicated. If he’s going to find a way to be involved, someone is going to have to bust him out of prison. Another problem here is that Homelander would never let him back into Seven Tower unless someone forced him. He doesn’t have a lot of power without the position, so you are really just throwing layer upon layer of miss into this situation — and won’t that prove to be a problem? We tend to think so, at least.

As for whether Giancarlo’s return is a one-episode gig or something more, time will tell. For now, why not at least celebrate that the character is around at all! He does add another layer to the show here, mostly due to the fact that he is one of the few people out there who doesn’t seem to be altogether terrified of Homelander most of the time.

The crazy thing to ponder over at the moment is simply this: Come tomorrow, we’re going to be at the halfway point of the story. How are we here already?

