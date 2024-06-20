Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 7 run time

If there is one episode of Interview with the Vampire that could easily have an extended run time, it is the one you will see this weekend.

After all, just consider for a moment what some of the stakes are! At this point, Louis, Claudia, and Madeleine are all in grave danger at the hands of Armand’s betrayal. To make matters even worse, we also know that Lestat is on his way back. Who knows what he will end up bringing to the table? There is a lot to be fearful about, especially when you consider who we have yet to see turn up in the show’s present-day action.

As dramatic as the upcoming episode may be, early indications actually suggest that this could be one of the shorter episodes this season, rather than the other way around. For now, we are gearing up to see a story that is slated to run for around 65 minutes, commercials included. There may be a lot that still happens within that run time, but it is a shorter story nonetheless.

No matter where things go…

The easy assumption to make at the moment is that we’re going to see things carry over to the finale, which airs a week from Sunday. Strangely, there is no season 3 renewal at present; however, at the same time, doesn’t it feel like more of a foregone conclusion? Given that AMC has more of Mayfair Witches on the way and also a Talamasca spin-off, it is pretty clear that they aren’t going anywhere when it comes to the greater Anne Rice universe.

For the next few days, we’re going to have our hair standing on end as we await what else is next — that feels like a sure thing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

