The Rookie season 7 filming kicks off; what’s ahead?

The Rookie season 7 may not premiere until we get around to the fall, but today officially marked a new chapter behind the scenes. After all, filming has officially kicked off on the latest chapter of the Nathan Fillion series!

For some time now, the cast and crew were slated to start production today across the greater Los Angeles area, and we know that there have been some sightings. Getting some specific spoilers as to what lies ahead may take some time, so we advise you to have a little bit of patience there.

As for what we do know about season 7 so far, personal growth could be a huge theme. More than likely, that is especially going to be the case for Tim Bradford as he wrestles more and more with what happened when it comes to his relationship with Lucy Chen. He has a lot of things that he needs to work through when it comes to being a good partner and avoiding some negative impulses. We do think that there’s a chance at a positive outcome here, but it may take a little bit of time.

Beyond this, we do think the show will get more into its training-officer roots, but there is also a big shadow looming on the horizon in the form of Bailey’s ex getting out of prison. Given that Jenna Dewan may be on maternity leave for at least the first part of the story, we don’t think that we will get a continuation on this immediately in the new season. Yet, it is definitely something that looms on the horizon, and you have to be prepared for that to cause some level of chaos in the near future.

