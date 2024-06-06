The Rookie season 7 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there a chance that we will hear something more about The Rookie season 7 between now and the end of the month?

Well, in some ways, you can consider this article to be a source of both good and bad news … but where do we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that production for the latest batch of episodes is going to be starting up sooner rather than later! The Nathan Fillion series will actually be starting back earlier than a ton of other shows out there, including a number of other hits over at ABC.

Unfortunately, none of this means that The Rookie is actually going to be premiering anytime soon, or that more news on the subject will be revealed this month. In May, it was confirmed that season 7 is actually going to air starting at midseason, meaning that it will likely not get a premiere date alongside a number of fall shows a little bit later this month.

In theory, season 7 should be available at some point in January or February. There are eighteen episodes coming up moving forward, which allows the writers an opportunity to dive into a number of interesting stories with characters old and new. We do think that at some point, you will have a chance to learn more about guest stars and something more pertaining to the story, but there may not be much of a need to rush anything along. Why would there be? The most important thing is just that you keep a lot of the important stuff under wraps.

Will season 7 be the last one?

Hopefully not, but given the other shows at ABC that recently ended with season 7 (think The Good Doctor as well as Station 19), you have to be prepared for the possibility of it.

