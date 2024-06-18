House of the Dragon season 2: Emilia Clarke still can’t watch

Back when the first season of House of the Dragon came out on HBO, one of the big stories was how Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke could not watch. Since then, we’ve also heard a number of other actors from the original show say they haven’t checked it out.

So has that changed at all in the past couple of years? Hardly, and we do think a lot of it has to do with trying to separate their experience on the show from something new.

Speaking about this subject further to People Magazine, here is some of what Clarke had to say about the new season, and the distance she still has from it:

“I still can’t [watch]. I just don’t know what it is … I feel so content and happy with what my experience was, that I think watching the new one would just feel so odd, I think.”

Her decision has little to do with a disdain for the show — she says that she’s happy for everyone involved in the franchise. Ultimately, we just tend to think that this has a lot to do with how the metaphorical sausage is made. Once you see how things are put together behind the scenes, it is really hard to them watch it from some objective point of view.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

Can Emilia find her next big hit? We tend to feel worse for her than almost any other performer from the original show, largely because creative decisions compromised heavily how fans felt about Daenerys at the end of the series. Since then, she also was stuck in the mess that was Secret Invasion as well as the Han Solo – Star Wars prequel that failed to be a commercial success. She’s worthy of another great hit, so we’ll have to wait and see if that happens here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

