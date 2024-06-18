Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 3: Tariq, Brayden plan

In a few days you are going to have a chance to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 3 over on Starz. What can we say about it now?

Well, in some ways, you can argue that the show is treading on somewhat-familiar ground, mostly in that Tariq and Brayden are trying to find a way to get their business off the ground. The difference between where they are now and in the past is trying to find a way to ensure that they can sell product without also being TOO known for it. They are walking a fine line here, mostly because they have to ensure that Noma does not find out about it. The moment that this happens is the moment that the two of them most likely die — or other terrible stuff happens to the people they love.

If you head over to Broadway World, you can see a larger sneak preview for what’s ahead here, one that will put at the forefront of the story none other than Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo’s characters. Brayden is struggling with some of his friend’s plans, in particular a part of it that is tied to Effie. Can they really work with her in any capacity?

The thing about Ghost is that Tariq almost always thinks that he’s a few steps ahead from everyone. Maybe that is a symptom of youth, hubris, or the fact that he is his father’s son. It is still hard to be confident that he’s going to have a happy conclusion to his story — yet, at the same time we do tend to think he may survive this story. Given what happened to James St. Patrick, we don’t think that the show is going to do the same exact thing all over again.

