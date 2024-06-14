Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 3 promo: The warpath

As you prepare yourselves to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 3, everything could be cranking up another gear.

After all, consider at the moment where things stand for one Tariq St. Patrick! This is a man who has clearly decided that he isn’t going to let things stand where they are with working several odd jobs and struggling under student loans. He’s ready to get back into the game and beyond that, try and take down a lot of the people who he feels have wronged him over the course of time.

So who is on the list right now? Of course, you can say that Noma is on the list, but so are many of the Tejadas. Could that change if Diana’s pregnancy ends up being revealed? That seems pretty darn possible at this point, no? Tariq’s whole rationale for getting back into the game at this point is protecting his family, and it turns out that Diana could end up being a part of said family now!

Of course, we do wonder through the rest of the season how much more nostalgia for the OG version of the show we’re going to get. Just remember here that 2-Bit was seen in episode 2 in a pretty fantastic scene involving a car, and we also heard Kate Egan’s name dropped into the fold. There’s a good chance that Tommy also surfaces over here before things are said and done, as we’ve seen him appear on a couple of different occasions already. Why not keep that going?

While the cast did not know this is the final season while they are filming, it does still seem like things are moving in a pretty intense direction. For now, we just say to be prepared.

