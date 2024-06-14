Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 2: Diana is pregnant!

This week, Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 2 delivered a number of surprises, but is the biggest one tied to a pregnancy?

After all, over the course of this hour we learned that Diana Tejada is pregnant and, of course, this could alter a lot of what happens with her moving forward. She’s hardly in a stable place right now, given that her family is struggling to find a right path forward while Monet is on a revenge tour for who almost killed her at the end of this past season. The entire family has it out for Tariq and yet, there is a chance that he is actually the father! The other possibility appears to be Salim from last season but honestly, things are so much more chaotic if the baby is Tariq’s. It puts him in a position where he suddenly has a larger legacy of his own to think about here, which would put him in a position at least somewhat more similar to his dad.

As of right now, Tariq and Brayden are forcing some big decisions when it comes to how to get money, given that they’re working odd jobs and we’ve seen already that Tasha is trying to make things work in retail. They could contemplate getting back into the game, but will Noma find out? It feels like, in theory, that this is a pretty darn big risk.

The hardest thing to still accept and/or digest right now is the fact that this is the final season, and it absolutely does not feel like there is enough time to tie together a lot of these loose ends. We’ll still have to wait and see whether or not the producers are able to make that happen.

What did you think about the events of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 2, especially this Diana reveal?

