Doctor Who season 14 episode 8 (finale): ‘Empire of Death’ runtime

Given that Doctor Who season 14 episode 8 serves as the epic finale, of course expectations are sky-high! How can they not be?

Just think about where things have been established at the moment. The return of Sutekh to the series after almost 50 years has rattled plenty of people all across the fandom, and that is without even mentioning its impact on The Doctor or Ruby Sunday. The God of Death seems to be ready to destroy almost all of Earth … so is there any way to stop him?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that the folks at BBC One and Disney+ seem to be giving showrunner Russell T. Davies the leeway to tell whatever stories he wants here. Per the official schedule on BBC One, “Empire of Death” is going to run, in total, around 54 minutes. This should give us the chance to have some closure here and yet, also a potential cliffhanger at the same time leading up to the Christmas Special.

If you mitched the synopsis for this Doctor Who finale, it sets the stage for what lies ahead:

The Doctor has lost, his ageless enemy reigns supreme, and a shadow is falling over creation. Nothing can stop the devastation… except, perhaps, one woman.

Is that one woman Ruby Sunday? Her mother? Someone else entirely? This is going to be a really exciting story but at the same time, one that also should do a good job of really allowing us to see the totality of everything from start to finish here when it comes to all of our questions. Our hope is that most of the finale wraps up the mysteries of this season and if there is a cliffhanger, it is meant to set up more of the future.

