Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 6/18/24?

Is FBI new tonight? Of course, it would be great to see more of the show, alongside both Most Wanted and International. That does not mean, unfortunately, that it is going to be happening in the immediate future.

With this in mind, we have reached the point in this article where we do have to share a certain amount of the bad news — namely, that there is no new episode of any of these shows tonight and beyond that, we are going to be waiting until we get around to late September or early October. Filming has not even begun on the next batch of episodes! That is something that we are hoping to see happen next month and at that point, we could have some other news all about what’s coming.

We do think that doing long-running shows like this come with a ton of different challenges but for the FBI franchise in particular, it really just comes down to convincing your viewers to be okay with change — which is certainly hard when there is so much of it! Remember that International could require a new male lead this upcoming season following Luke Kleintank’s exit, and this is after Heida Reed departed early on in season 3. Meanwhile, Most Wanted has also undergone a number of changes over the past couple of years, and we’ve certainly wondered about the fate of many cast members on the flagship.

Luckily, the main series in the franchise has already been renewed for three more seasons by CBS, meaning that it does have a certain element of comfort in its future. Meanwhile, the spin-offs are only renewed for now for one additional season each. This does mean, at least to a certain extent, that they will have to continue to prove themselves.

