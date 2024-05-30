FBI season 7 premiere date: When could CBS reveal it?

If you want to see FBI season 7 at CBS at some point in the near future, you may also unfortunately know that some patience will be required.

Given that the season 6 finale only aired on the network a little more than a week ago, it is worth recognizing that the network will take their time. Filming is still several weeks away, and there are not too many scripts even solidified for next season as of yet. While it is official that the flagship crime drama will remain on Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, it will take some more time for further details to come out.

How long are we talking? Odds are, an official premiere date announcement will be made in late June for not just FBI, but also its sister shows and everything else that is on the schedule as a whole. This is a typical time-frame for networks to share their fall dates, and there is no reason to think that anything different will transpire there. That gives CBS a good three or so months to get the ball rolling on promotion — odds are, the series will return in late September or early October.

So will there be any stories from season 6 that carry over to season 7? You can argue that there was a certain amount of closure last season for Tiffany, and Maggie can also settle more into her new life after everything that transpired with Ella. This show is a procedural, so rather than dwelling too much on the past, it does feel fair to estimate that the series will also take a good bit of time to look forward. However, you also still do not know when certain elements could resurface and find their way back to the forefront of the story.

Related – Read some more discussion on FBI season 7, including if a Chicago PD character could appear

What do you most want to see on FBI season 7 when the series does return?

Share right away in the comments, and also come back to make certain you do not miss any other updates down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







