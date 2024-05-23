FBI season 7: Could Tracy Spiridakos appear as Hailey Upton?

Is there actually a chance that FBI season 7 could feature Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton? On paper, the idea may sound crazy! However, she has made an appearance on the crime drama before, and we also can’t forget that we saw Upton briefly looking at an FBI careers website in the final minutes of the Chicago PD finale.

However, this little tease does not mean anything when it comes to the character’s short-term future. When asked about the FBI moment by The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Tracy had to say with the laughs:

No, not that I know of. No. You know, I think the idea of that was just that she’s exploring what her options are and she’s seeing what else is out there. But for me, I did not fill in the blank. Where I left it was that she is feeling happy about this decision for herself, and she’s taking her life in a different direction. And we don’t know what that is and what that is going to look like for her, but I love that it came from such a place of peace, which is the first time we’ve really gotten to see that with her.

Ultimately, it does at least appear that Spiridakos is leaving the door open to come back on Chicago PD at some point in the years ahead, and that this could be a way to offer up some sort of update. Her exit seems mostly just about a desire for her to do new things and explore what else is out there as a performer. Trying to do a show like this for so many years is a huge challenge! There is a reason why a lot of cast members come and go over time. In all honesty, it’s impressive that Chicago PD has had so many longtime cast members, especially when there has been a lot of turnover on the other shows.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

