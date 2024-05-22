Chicago PD season 12 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following the big season 11 finale on NBC tonight, why not look more and more towards a Chicago PD season 12?

The first thing that we really should do here is pretty simple: Remind everyone that there will be another season of the cop drama. That was confirmed a while ago and honestly, it feels like this show is going to be around for however long the producers want to keep making it and the ratings stay where they are. Wolf Entertainment is exceptional at keeping their shows on the air for a long time, even if it at times comes with some frustrating budget cuts.

While there is no exact premiere date yet for the next chapter of Chicago PD, all indications suggest that you are once again going to see it on Wednesday nights in the fall at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Provided that there are no strikes or surprising interruptions, the plan should be to have the show back in late September or early October; we should also be back to either a 22-episode story or something close to it.

In terms of the cast, the biggest thing that we can say here is that the producers are certainly going to add someone to the cast following Tracy Spiridakos’ exit, and it personally our feeling that they will go with someone who is pretty different from any other we’ve seen before. Obviously, Petrovic has to be the leading candidate given the amount of time that we’ve spent with her already. She’s also got the sort of comeback story that makes it pretty east to root for her. That is a pretty hard thing to establish with someone who is brand-new.

Related – Why is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD in the first place? Get more info now

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 over on NBC?

When do you most want to see it air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







