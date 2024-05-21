Why is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD? She explains

After months of questions, we finally have a much better sense of what happened when it comes to Tracy Spiridakos’ exit from Chicago PD. How did it happen, and when was this decision made?

There have certainly been questions aplenty about whether this departure was financial or dictated by the higher-ups at NBC or Wolf Entertainment, but it actually was one made by the actress herself. In an interview with Variety, she makes it clear that she first made the decision to leave the show a year ago, following the end of last season:

“I decided at the end of my sixth season, which is when I had reached out to Gwen and to everyone at Wolf to let them know that I just wanted to do one more year. I wanted us to send out the character with one last season … It was a hard decision — very, very hard. I love everybody on the show — cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It’s such an incredible team. I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it.”

Everything that Tracy says here makes a certain amount of sense. Filming a show like this for so many years can be challenging, whether it be the long days, being away from friends or family, or the emotionally-draining storylines. Remember, as well, that the cast of Chicago PD worked amidst the global health crisis and a lot of other challenges.

Moving forward, it would be great to see Spiridakos do something really different — for example, wouldn’t it be fun if she took on a comedy at some point? We always want to see performers try out as many different stories as humanly possible.

