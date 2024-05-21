Chicago PD season 11 finale: Could Jesse Lee Soffer return?

Given that the Chicago PD season 11 finale is just a couple of days away on NBC, this feels like the perfect time to talk more about Jay Halstead. Is there any chance at all that Jesse Lee Soffer will return for Tracy Spiridakos’ final episode of the show?

Well, let’s start things off here by saying that if Jay does turn up on-camera, it is one of the better-kept secrets in recent One Chicago history. The actor has not appeared on-screen since his exit, even if he has come back to direct, including on this past episode. If the producers did want to try and keep Jay’s return a secret, they came up with a good way to do it in having Jesse be around set in a different capacity. Sometimes, the best way to hide something is in plain sight.

The biggest reason to bring Halstead back for this appearance is to give the Upton – Jay relationship some closure, especially since she has struggled with both his sudden departure and radio silence. Of course, at the same time there is also so much more to her character than just her relationship with Jay, and that complicates things here in a number of different ways. If you bring him back, you don’t want it to overshadow everything else.

Also, go ahead and remember this: There’s also another situation that has to be addressed into the finale in regards to the serial killer and Voight’s capture. No matter what happens on the show moving forward after that, this is clearly the situation that is going to need to be addressed first and foremost. We’ll have to deal with some of that, and then tackle whatever else is coming on the other side.

