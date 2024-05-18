Chicago PD season 11 finale promo: Who will Voight call?

As many of you at this point know, the Chicago PD season 11 finale is set to arrive on NBC next week — and Voight is in grave danger.

Ultimately, the position Jason Beghe’s character is in is pretty darn dire. The whole serial killer investigation has put him directly into harm’s way and for one of the first times of his entire career, we are talking about a guy without any control.

The main thing that we find interesting here is the idea that Voight is allowed to make one phone call to someone he loves; unfortunately, there are not a lot of names out there for him. This is a guy who has lost so many people over the years. Some have died; meanwhile, others have simply left. He could call Erin Lindsay, but it is hard to imagine Sophia Bush coming back at this point. Meanwhile, does anyone really know how to contact Jay Halstead and get an immediate response?

The most likely scenario, at least to us, is that if he calls someone, it will be Hailey Upton given the fact that this is Tracy Spiridakos’ final episodes and it makes some sense for their stories to be linked. They do have a unique bond, and the only reason we can imagine this not happening is simply in the event that he does not want to put her into any danger. We can understand him thinking that protecting her is top priority, with the game going for everyone else.

Could Voight really save himself without help?

Anything is possible; for now, we just know that there is zero evidence that Beghe is departing the show after this season. The actor himself has already said that he feels like there are a lot of stories still left for him to tell.

