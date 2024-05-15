Chicago PD season 11 episode 13 (finale): Hailey Upton’s exit

As we get ourselves prepared to see Chicago PD season 11 episode 13 on NBC next week, one story obviously stands out. This installment is the final one for Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, and we are prepared for there to be emotional moments as a result.

So, how is the character going to depart? Well, from our vantage point the ideal ending is for this character to end up departing with Jay Halstead somehow, but we have to wait and see whether or not that happens. All we want is for the door to be open for some sort of return appearance down the road — provided, of course, that Tracy is interested in doing that and the writers have a good story for her character.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago PD season 11 episode 13 synopsis — that is a great way to set the stage for what lies ahead:

05/22/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the months-long investigation into the serial killer reaches its close, Voight must outsmart the offender in a race against the clock. Upton must make a vital decision. TV-14

So is there going to be a cliffhanger?

When it comes to a show like this, it absolutely feels like there’s a good chance that this is going to happen. However, at the same time, you also can’t rule out the possibility that the emphasis here is mostly just closure for Upton’s story and honestly, in a way that feels like the better thing to do. How can it not be when you’re saying goodbye to someone you love in the cast?

One way or another, we at least know that there is going to be a season 12. We do think there is something rather nice about going into a finale like this with confidence that there will be so much more coming on the other side.

