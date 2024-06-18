House of the Dragon season 2 premiere ratings strong, but down

The first viewership figures are in for the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO — so is the greater Game of Thrones universe on the decline?

Well, it does feel like it is far too easy to jump to that conclusion, given that this is still one of the biggest shows in the network’s history. It also was off the air for 20 months and we’re not sure that long a break really helps a series that has so many characters and people to keep track of at the end of the day.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Now, let’s get more into the numbers. According to a new report now from Deadline, the series drew 7.8 million viewers across HBO and streaming platforms on Sunday night. This is a drop from the around 10 million people who watched the series premiere when it first aired.

As we’ve tried to note already here, we don’t think that quality is the issue from this particular show. It is more just a function of the long break, a lot of options out there, and also the simple fact that a lot of people continue to watch on their own schedule. The return of House of the Dragon was also just days after both the return of The Boys and then also Bridgerton, which had multiple episodes for viewers to get through.

The most interesting thing right now is whether or not the show is going to experience steady viewership for the rest of the season — that will indicate more where the series goes from here. HBO has already renewed the prequel for a third season, and another show in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently in production.

Related – Learn more news now entering the next House of the Dragon episode

What do you think about the premiere ratings for House of the Dragon season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







