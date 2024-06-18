When Calls the Heart season 12: Kevin McGarry looks ahead

As many out there more than likely know at this point, When Calls the Heart season 12 is coming to Hallmark Channel! This means an opportunity for more romance and adventures in Hope Valley.

Leading up to its arrival, though, you should go ahead and know the following: The producers are not out to dramatically alter everything you’ve already seen. Elizabeth and Nathan are together now and with that, there does not appear to be any reason to be concerned.

For more thoughts on that, just check out what Kevin McGarry himself had to say on TV Guide:

We’re not going to destroy anything that has been built in Season 11. I think we’re only going to strengthen it. It’s a TV show and the characters are going to be tested. But Nathan and Elizabeth are now a strong partnership that they’re going to go through a lot of these trials together and it’s only going to strengthen this newfound relationship that they have. But yeah, they are a pair now. They are a unit. We’ll see what they look like on the other end or how they come out.

Given that this weekend’s finale already has a wedding courtesy of Mei and Mike, it is hard to imagine that the writers are going to be rushing anything when it comes to another ceremony — yet, that may be something to anticipate down the line. The priority for now may just be McGarry and Erin Krakow’s characters doing what they can to strengthen their bond, while also considering some other people who are close to them. After all, it is critical to remember that they each have other people in their lives to think about when it comes to Allie and Little Jack. There are a lot of conversations to be had!

