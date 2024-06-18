Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: Is 2026 a sure thing?

The desire is going to be there for a Bridgerton season 4 as soon as humanly possible — that much is assured! Unfortunately, that does not mean that it is going to happen in the slightest.

So, what can we say at the moment? Well, showrunner Jess Brownell has already come out and said that there will be a two-year wait between seasons and by the virtue of that alone, it would be ridiculous to do anything other than look towards 2026 as to when the series will come back. Filming should kick off in the months ahead, but due to all of the elaborate Ball scenes, the costumes, the number of extras, and of course the intricate stories, this is a series that takes several months to shoot. Then, you have editing, music, dubbing for other countries, and a lot of other parties of the process to complete.

Do we think that “two years” is more of an approximation than a fact? Sure, and this is why it wouldn’t be shocking if season 4 dropped in either March or April of 2026 as opposed to May or June. That really comes down to what Netflix’s scheduling needs are at the time.

If there is one thing that makes this particular break between seasons all the more painful, it is not having a spin-off or prequel to tide us over. At least back in 2023, there was Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story that arrived on Netflix. More off-shoots are of course always possible but at the same time, nothing is confirmed and we could be waiting for a long time to see something else. If another spin-off was greenlit at this point, odds are, it would not come until after season 4 premieres.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

