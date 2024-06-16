Bridgerton season 4: Luke Thompson on Benedict’s future

We know that much of the collective Bridgerton fandom would love nothing more than an answer to the following: Who is leading the next season of the show? Yet, the crazy twist here is that not even the cast knows as of yet! That could change over the next month or so, but at the moment the key players are all wondering in equal measure to many of us.

In a new interview with USA Today, Luke Thompson himself makes it abundantly clear that at present, he has no knowledge of if Benedict will be the lead of the next season. You can certainly make an argument for it, especially with the end of the Tilley storyline signaling that someday, he may need to change if he wants to settle down. However, there are also some other opportunities out there, with the Francesca one being pretty significant after that Michaela reveal in the finale.

Thompson does express to the aforementioned publication where he envisions his character’s story going and while it feels obvious, there is a certain magic to it, as well:

“Benedict for the last three seasons has been a very free character, but also slightly lost sometimes. There’s a sense of not being quite sure where he sits … You have to accept that there comes a point where you have to make a choice and commit.”

We do think that a Benedict season would be rather interesting from the perspective of character development, but is there enough time for him to get to where he needs to within the span of just one season? That’s the reason question given that committed, monogamous relationships have not been his thing. The right person could help to change that but odds are, it would not be the only thing…

Do you think that Benedict is going to be the lead for Bridgerton season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

