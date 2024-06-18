SEAL Team season 7: Does David Boreanaz still want movie?

What are the chances of a SEAL Team movie happening at some point? Once upon a time, it felt like it was absolutely happening, either before or around season 7. However, it now appears to be relatively dead behind the scenes.

Of course, does this mean that it will necessarily stay that way forever? Hardly. You never know what the future can hold, especially if the series ends with a lot of major characters still alive. There is also a chance that the viewership is really there and by virtue of that, Paramount+ wants one more chapter to finish things off.

Speaking per Variety while at the Monte Carlo TV Festival, star and executive producer David Boreanaz strongly indicated that the interest in coming back could still be there:

“As far as the film is concerned, I still feel as though a film can be easily achievable over some time … Given how we shoot the show, and the locations and being fortunate to go to certain places around the world, and take the show, and tell these stories, and these guys’ drive, [this story] can be picked up at any time. So, without giving away any kind of end to the evolution of the series and where it is, it’s something that is open ended and I wouldn’t say dead.”

For now, we are moving forward under the assumption that the end of season 7 will be the end of Bravo’s story, and we’re sure that the writers planned things out the same way. Nobody can feel that confident about what a streaming service is going to do given that their rationale can often by difficult to figure out.

The one thing that we feel fairly confident about at the moment is rather clear; people are going to be emotional by the end of the finale.

