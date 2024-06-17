Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, June 17, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We tend to think that there is so much good stuff to be excited about when it comes to the show’s future, especially since there is not only a huge cliffhanger, but also a prequel and another spin-off on the way. (We are still frustrated and/or disappointed by the end of the Hawaii show, though.)

As great as it would be to see more of McGee, Torres, or anyone else on the team tonight, though, this is where we have bad news: There is no new installment. Also, there won’t be a new one until we get around to the fall. It is going to be a long wait the next three-plus months, but we hope that there are some more teases that come along the way. Production should start next month!

At least over the weekend, it was nice to see both Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen out at the Monte Carlo TV Festival and even though neither could offer up much on the story ahead, just seeing the two of them alone was a reason to smile. The show should have more episodes moving into the new season, and that means more spotlights for all of the characters at the same exact time.

The biggest question entering the premiere still remains the status of Katrina Law’s character of Jessica Knight, given that she seemingly took a new job at the end of season 21 and it remains to be seen if she will be back. Personally, we hope that she will, but this may not be something that is decided right away. It wouldn’t be much of a shock if we were left to let things linger a little bit, just to create more nervousness among fans…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

