NCIS season 22: New Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama interview

The return of NCIS season 22 is still several months away and yet, this weekend has proven to be a good opportunity to hear from some of the actors.

What’s the reason for that? It’s actually quite simple, as Wilmer Valderrama (Torres) and Brian Dietzen (Palmer) are representing the show while at the Monte Carlo TV Festival. They are also there, for the record, with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who are in the process of promoting their own upcoming spin-off.

While neither Wilmer nor Brian have a lot to say yet about season 22 (the show has yet to start filming), you can hear the two talk about their experiences in Europe, dream roles, and a whole lot more! If you head over to Dietzen’s Instagram, you can see a video that encompasses all of this and then some.

As for what we would like to see from the two of them moving forward, it really begins with the aftermath of Jessica Knight’s decision to take that job at Camp Pendleton. What does that mean when it comes to her relationship to Palmer? We do think that they are going to find their way through this, but they’ve also been struggling as of late. Some of this is due to Jimmy’s own emotional trauma that he needs to work through. He’s lost a lot of people in his life in between Breena and Ducky and Gibbs (who is still alive, albeit in Alaska), but he has to remember that others have stayed. Meanwhile, Knight is a different person from everyone else!

Meanwhile, we honestly do think for Torres it would be great to see more of his ambitions away from work at this point. He’s battled some demons and it feels like he’s in a better place now. We do wonder if there would also be considerations for a new love interest at some point. We loved him and Bishop, but we don’t get the sense Ellie is coming back soon.

Related – Learn more about the NCIS spin-off with Tony and Ziva

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







