Bridgerton season 4: Author gave approval to Michaela swap

While it is far too early to tell if Michaela will be an enormous focus of Bridgerton season 4, it does seem she will be around. With that, we have one of the biggest changes out there to the show’s source material from Julia Quinn.

(Warning: Book spoilers ahead.)

In the source material, we known that Francesca’s relationship with John Stirling ends when the character passes away and eventually, she ends up with Michael. The gender-swap here complicates things, but it does feel like we are still going to have a romance! It is a big change that has already led to reactions online.

If it is any consolation to some out there, executive producer Jess Brownell did get the blessing of author Julia Quinn before making the change. Here is what she had to say to Teen Vogue:

“The fact of the matter is, the fan base is not a monolith, and you’re never going to please every single side of the fan base .. In, for example, deciding to tell a queer story with Francesca, I spoke with Julia Quinn, I got her blessing.”

Ultimately, what is true here is that the show and the books are going to be there own things and as fans, we have to be aware of that in advance. What matters the most here could be the quality of the storytelling and performances. It is possible that the full Francesca – Michaela story is told in season 4, but don’t be surprised if some parts are saved until season 5! The creative team has clearly offered themselves a lot of flexibility at this point by not announcing much else, and with Penelope’s story being told in season 3, they are clearly willing to shift things around here and there.

How are you feeling about this Francesca twist at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

