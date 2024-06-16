is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 6/16?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? If you have a desire for a lot more of the Western, how can we blame you? The first eight episodes of this season were spectacular … but they were also on the air a long time ago and we’ve been forced to endure a wait like no other.

After all, filming only started back up on the remainder of the final season last month — meaning, effectively, that there is no new episode tonight. The network confirmed months ago that the show will return in November, but they have not wavered from that since.

So what can you expect to see as the series presses on? The top question still pertains to the status of John Dutton and at present, the folks at Paramount are not giving us much of an indication one way or another as to where things are going to go. Odds are, Kevin Costner’s character is killed off, but the actor has expressed a willingness to return and with that, we want to continue to keep an open mind.

It is also worth noting at the moment that ever since production resumed, almost everyone on the show is keeping their cards close to the vest. There have not been many interviews, and that may not change until closer to November. There is going to be extra pressure to nail the remainder of this story, and that is without even mentioning the still-mysterious spin-off that lingers out there. It feels like it is happening and yet, at the moment it remains to be seen who from the original is going to be appearing over there!

