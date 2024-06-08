Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 trailer: A realistic estimate

Is it fair to be thinking about a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 trailer? Well, at this point, it is certainly easy to make that argument. Filming started off last month on the final batch of episodes, though the folks at the Paramount Network are still keeping a tight lid on things. At this point, they have not even confirmed how many episodes are left! (Originally, this season was meant to have 14 episodes, but that plan will most likely be changing.)

Given that the series is officially poised to return moving into November, isn’t this the right time to talk trailers — or, at the very least a teaser? Well, there’s a lot to be excited about at the moment. It is mostly just a matter of when we’ll have a chance to see something more revealed.

While it would be wonderful to sit here and say that something more could be unveiled over the next couple of weeks, there is also a valid counterargument that you can make. In the end, it’s a little bit early to get a lot of other information out there. A teaser could potentially surface at some point next month, especially since the network tends to do big marathons around the July 4 holiday.

What will a teaser show off?

That’s complicated. Don’t be shocked if it is little other than sweeping vistas of the ranch and also a look at a few different characters. Because the fate of John Dutton is still put in the air, it’s going to be hard for the powers-that-be to share a whole lot more without giving away spoilers. That is something that they will most likely try to avoid for as long as possible.

