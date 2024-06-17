Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6: Lestat returns!

From the very start of Interview with the Vampire season 2, it felt clear that we’d be seeing the return of the vampire Lestat. It was really just a matter of how the character reared its head, let alone the overall impact.

After watching the entirety of the hour this week, let’s just say that the show still managed to surprise us! Sure, if you are a reader of the Anne Rice source material, you had an understanding that the shocking reveal would be coming — and that ironically, it was tied to his own ex Armand’s actions. He betrayed his own love in Louis, plus also Claudia and the newly-turned Madeleine.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

Why do all of this? Not everything is clear at present, but it feels easy to imagine that it had a lot to do with saving his own hide. There is also obvious evidence that Louis and Claudia have violated countless laws of the vampire creed, which is why they are ultimately set now for the vampire trial, one that could be full of death and despair. There has to be a reason why we’ve yet to see Claudia in the present, and here is why we are worried.

The arrival of Lestat has to be another shocking wrinkle to the trial, as all of a sudden here comes the vampire who could want revenge for all that transpired. Louis may not have killed him completely, but he left him in a destitute state. Claudia’s feelings for him were rather clear. Lestat is someone who can be patient, as evidenced by the fact that he hadn’t sought out his former companion and/or Claudia before. However, has all of this waiting led to him building up even more of a disdain? At the moment, it is a fair thing to question…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire now, including the hopes of a season 3

What did you think about the events of Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







