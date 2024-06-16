Abbott Elementary season 4 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With us now midway through the month of June, is there anything more that can be said about an Abbott Elementary season 4?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is pretty darn simple, as we’d love nothing more than to see the series back! Unfortunately, that will not be happening until at least late September or early October. There is a chance this season in that the Quinta Brunson series is coming this fall at 9:30 p.m. Eastern, where it will be airing following The Golden Bachelorette. We doubt that this has any impact on the ratings, but it is certainly still notable.

The good news is that by the end of this month, it does feel like there is a legitimately good chance that an official premiere date will be revealed. That is something that we do tend to get from major networks in late June, as they want to give themselves plenty of time to promote their fall schedule.

As for when we’re going to be seeing the first promo for the next Abbott Elementary chapter, let’s just say that you are going to be waiting a good while longer. The thing that does make the most sense at the moment is that we end up seeing something more there in late August and early September.

No matter what, though, you can be assured of this: The school-set comedy is one of the most important shows that the network has. Rest assured that they are going to be doing almost whatever they can to promote it further and honestly, it would be crazy if they did not do something within this vein.

There is also a chance, for the record, that some more teases about the future could come out next month, at least provided that an Emmy nod or two comes in.

