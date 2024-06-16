The Acolyte season 1 episode 4: Is the pressure on?

In a handful of days from here you’ll have a chance to see The Acolyte season 1 episode 4 over at Disney+ — so, what can we say now?

The first thing to note here is that we know so much more about Mae and Osha from episode 3, from how they were raised to a key reminder that there are varying views of the Jedi that are out there. One of the strangest criticisms of this show is the idea that everyone has this unwavering idea that the Jedi have to be perceived as unilaterally good all across the universe. Why does that have to be the case? Also, here is your reminder that all people are different and not all Jedi will be the likes of Luke Skywalker.

While we do offer defensives aplenty for some of the bad-faith arguments that are out there about The Acolyte through the first three episodes, legitimate critiques do remain. Take, for starters, the fact that the series spent perhaps too long in the past in episode 3 and keeps raising new questions without a lot of answers. You have to figure out a way here in order to ensure that there are a constant stream of answers that are here — and that there is a pretty clear focus. This is why episode 4 is the most important ones when it comes to keeping viewers hooked.

What made the first two episodes spectacular is that the focus was on a combination of action and mystery — why is Mae doing what she is? Is there another chance for answers in the near future? Certainly, there will not be all the answers at once, but there is a little bit of joy that comes with determining a few different things here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Acolyte now, including what else is going to be coming up

What are you most excited to check out moving into The Acolyte season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







