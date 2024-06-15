Frasier season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Are we on the cusp of getting a Frasier season 2 premiere date at some point this month? There is certainly a lot happening behind the scenes with the show! It has already been reported that multiple familiar faces from the original series are going to come back; not only that, but Kelsey Grammer’s real-life daughter Greer is going to be turning up! This feels like a batch of episodes that could improve in many ways from what we saw the first go-around.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it also does feel like there is a pretty substantial question that remains — when exactly is the next season going to air? It’d be great to have clarity on that and yet, it remains up in the air.

For now, what we can say is that based on the filming timeline, it does feel easy to say that the next batch of Frasier episodes is coming to Paramount+ at some point this fall, allowing it to feel in that somewhat similar to a network show except on streaming. A specific start date will likely be announced this summer but for now, June just feels a little bit too early. July or August feel a little more feasible, and it does feel like the streaming service will do whatever it can to promote it.

After all, you can argue that this show really stands out amidst the field of everything else that they have. There are not a lot of somewhat-traditional sitcoms in the streaming medium and by virtue of that, there is room to do SO much here. We’ll just have to wait for the end result.

Also, we’ll have to see if the viewership is strong enough to see if a season 3 arrives on the other side.

Related – Be sure to get the latest Frasier news, including some other cast members coming back

What do you most want to see moving into Frasier season 2 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other great updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







