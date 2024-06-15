AMC’s Interview with the Vampire reportedly coming to Netflix

With an Interview with the Vampire season 3 all but assured, AMC seems interested in working to grow the show. With that, at least some of the series could be heading to Netflix for a period of time.

According to What’s on Netflix, a number of the cable network’s shows — including this one alongside Fear the Walking Dead and the excellent Monsieur Spade — could be joining the platform “soon.” There is no exact date, but it is speculated the deal here will be similar to when select shows were on Max for a stretch of time last year. AMC has their own platform in AMC+, but they are actively looking to recruit viewers beyond this.

So is this a smart move long-term? We tend to think so, especially given the number of viewers aged 18-34 who don’t tend to use traditional television. If you can get Interview with the Vampire in front of some of them, they could become dedicated fans!

Of course, the challenge then is trying to convert them to watch the show on another platform, and we know already that doing that can actually be so much easier said than done. You have to find a way to get them interested in spending money elsewhere, as opposed to just hoping future seasons come onto Netflix later.

What we can at least say is that the final episodes of season 2 are coming in the weeks ahead, and this is the rare series that gets better and better with each passing episode. There is room for so much more growth in a season 3, and there is definitely more source material to be explored.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

