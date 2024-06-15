When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 11 video: Kiss incoming?

Is When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 11 going to bring us the moment many fans have been so eagerly awaiting for weeks?

Of course, there is a reason for at least some measure of optimism over an Elizabeth – Nathan kiss. How can there not be? If you head over here, you can see a preview that indicates strongly that such an occasion is at hand. The feelings between the two are abundantly clear, and they have already grown closer and closer throughout a good chunk of the season so far.

So what is holding them back? Well, some of it may be Nathan’s tentativeness or desire to take things slow. We also do think that there’s a subtext of vulnerability here. Remember that Kevin McGarry’s character was not initially chosen by her and because of that, he may have fears that he is going to have his heart broken. Sure, he may be as dashing and capable a heroic figure as Hope Valley has, but that does not mean that he is confident in every aspect of his life! There are other things to question and think about here, and you could see a good bit of that explored over time here.

Another issue that could stop the kiss from happening this weekend is quite simple: A crisis that could come down to Shaw coming to town and wrecking havoc. We’ve learned more about the true reasoning for the bids on the resort, and this is something that could prove to be a central narrative for at least the immediate future. We’ll see where the story eventually heads, but it does seem as though there’s a chance Elizabeth is in some danger — at least for a short period of time. We do believe she’ll be okay, and that she and Nathan will be together, down the road.

