Ted Lasso spin-off: Is Juno Temple still hoping for it?

For everyone out there still hoping for a Ted Lasso spin-off, it certainly feels like Juno Temple is right there with you!

In a way, you can argue that her character of Keeley was better set up for another story than anyone. She found some independence in the (polarizing?) season 3 finale, but also brought to the table the idea of a women’s team for AFC Richmond. This could be a setup for an entirely different show, but there is also a chance that a season 4 happens at the same time.

So what is the current state of things? Well, unfortunately, not too much has changed. In a comprehensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter that also talks about her role in Fargo, Temple admits that she’s in the dark, but that the cast all very-much does love each other:

I know as much as most people, to be honest with you. We a pretty heartbreaking close and I don’t know if we’re going to do anymore or not.

Temple does also add in a later discussion about her season 3 story that there is a somewhat open-ended quality to it:

…I thought her storyline opens the door to wherever she’s going to go. It didn’t feel like an ending for her. It felt like it was another chapter, but the book is not finished.

Not too long ago, we wrote that Warner Bros. TV has had conversations with Jason Sudeikis about the future of the franchise but really, this is all going to be still up to him and whatever he wants to do moving forward as the shepherd of this story. Personally, we do think this is really all about only continuing if there is a great idea; nobody wants to do more just for the sake of doing it.

