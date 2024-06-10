Ted Lasso season 4: Studio head on renewal, spin-off

For much of the past few months, there has been a quiet groundswell of attention around a possible Ted Lasso season 4 at Apple TV+. The streaming service never ruled out the possibility of a return for these characters, and actors have expressed a willingness to come back.

Given the divisive nature of the season 3 finale (where Ted left Richmond and his position), there is a case to be made for a comeback where he comes back, this time joined by his husband and ex-wife Michelle. Or, there’s a case for a spin-off, given that the season 3 finale alluded at a possible one featuring a women’s team.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

It still feels as though something will likely happen at some point, and it is really a matter of when. Speaking (per Deadline) recently, Warner Bros. TV head Channing Dungey made it clear that there are certainly a lot of conversations that have happened:

“We’ve had conversations about [a season 4 and a spin-off]. I think Jason Sudeikis is open to the idea, but I think he wants to have the right idea, which I appreciate it. We at Warner Bros. appreciate, Apple appreciates, because it’s the sort of thing where you don’t want to go do more, just for the sake of more, you want to go do more, because you actually have something to say, you have a story that you want to tell. We’ll see what happens.”

It does still feel like something more could be announced before the end of the year, mostly to ensure that there is another project for everyone to look forward to. If there is a hope for a season 4, there may be an extra sense of urgency there. After all, the longer we go from the end of season 3, the more difficult it could be to bring everyone back.

Related – Is a Ted Lasso star being cryptic about a possible future?

What do you think the chances are of a Ted Lasso season 4 at this point?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







