Ted Lasso season 4: Another reason for hope?

Within this Ted Lasso article, let’s pose the following question: Is there a new reason for hope? Or, are we being set up with yet another tease?

Well, to get a better sense of all of this at present, why not just go ahead and turn to Nick Mohammed? In a new post on Twitter, the actor behind Nate addressed the upcoming Blu-Ray release of the first three seasons (which we discussed yesterday) with the following caption: ‘The Complete Series’ 😉 out on blu-ray and DVD 30 July.”

So, is this something or nothing? Well, the first thing to note here is that this upcoming boxed set is not actually called The Complete Series at all. Rather, it is Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way. The way Mohammed puts his message in quotes implies that it might not be exactly what it seems on the surface — plus, the emoji. How can you forget the emoji?

One other thing…

Nick is well-known for teasing fans on social medial so this should note be thought of as anything different. It does feel likely that there are ideas being bandied about regarding the future of this franchise, largely because no one has ever denied the possibility. Instead, we have heard Jason Sudeikis speak about wanting to finish the three-season story he started out with, whereas Brendan Hunt noted that everyone needed some time away to think even more about the future. Apple TV+ never promoted season as the final one, and this all collectively leads to where things currently stand.

There are multiple possibilities regarding what a next chapter could look like. The season 3 finale for the original show left the door open for a spin-off featuring and AFC Richmond women’s team. Meanwhile, it certainly does remain possible that Ted decides to return to the UK, this time with his son and ex-wife. Could they all find a better life there?

