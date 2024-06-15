NCIS: Tony & Ziva spoilers: What is Michael Weatherly teasing?

For everyone out there excited to see NCIS: Tony & Ziva on Paramount+, there could be some good news on the horizon! All indications are that filming is going to be taking place this summer, and absolutely there are a ton of questions to wonder.

Take, for starters, what will the show look like visually? Sure, it is being shot in Europe but beyond just that, there are a ton of mysteries.

Has star and executive producer Michael Weatherly offered up some sort of a clue as to what’s coming? In some ways, it would be easy to argue that. If you head over to the actor’s official Twitter, you can see a photo of him claiming that he’s “getting ready to begin the adventure.” Although the actor is overseas right now at Monte Carlo, we wouldn’t read too much into this image when it comes to possible locations. Instead, our sentiment here is that once there is something more definite about production out there, either he or the streaming service will announce it.

Now, we should also point out that there are some other things related to NCIS: Tony & Ziva that we’d love to see revealed at some point. Take, for starters, who else will end up being cast. Sure, the title characters will be the focus, but there could be both new and familiar faces we see along the way!

Also, there does remain a great chance that we’re going to be able to see NCIS proper work to better set this show up, though we realize that nothing has been confirmed in regards to that at the moment. Given how this show is one some people have been waiting to see for years, we really just hope it lives up to the hype.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

