House of the Dragon season 2: Fabien Frankel, Matt Smith laughs

Given that the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere is in just over 24 hours and it will likely be serious, why not have some laughs?

Before we got any further here, let’s just say this — who would have thought Fabien Frankel would have so much chemistry with Matt Smith? Given that Ser Criston Cole is one of the most derided characters in the entire series, we certainly did not anticipate the man behind the role to be so delightful and fun! Yet, here we are to discuss a new video and with that, this is a chance to really experience a fun behind-the-scenes dynamic.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of what we’re talking about as the two actors try and see just how much they know about each other. The best moment by far here is when Frankel believes that Smith was the third Doctor on Doctor Who, when in fact he was the eleventh of a franchise that has been going on now for well over half a century. (Smith quips that the most of the early Doctors are now dead.)

On-screen, we don’t exactly think that we’re going to be seeing Daemon and Ser Cole on the same side anytime soon. After all, we have seen the knight work alongside Alicent and the Greens ever since the incident that unraveled with Rhaenyra’s wedding to Laenor back in season 1 — he now is a loyal part of Team Green, whereas Daemon is one of the most important players of Team Black.

Will both of these characters survive the season? That remains to be seen but for now, anything feels possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

