Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: EP on Benedict’s future

As we prepare for Bridgerton season 4, there is speculation aplenty that it could be Benedict’s time to shine … but is it really?

At this point, it feels clear that a key part of his storyline is the relationship he had with Tilley, but also the way in which it went south. It seems like he still does not want to be tied down to any particular relationship — he is free, and that may come with frustration for everyone around him.

Now, is there a turning point for him? Well, the end of his relationship with Tilley may still have a long-term impact. Speaking to TVLine, here is what showrunner Jess Brownell had to say on the subject:

“I think that he is someone who has never been able to commit. Not only to a person, but to a path or a passion or even a hobby … He’s a renaissance man and that comes with it, the ability to do lots of different things … I think he might be starting to realize that while he has a lot of breadth in his life, he doesn’t have depth. So that’s something we’ll be carrying forward.”

Even with this quote in mind, it remains important to note that Brownell has yet to confirm if season 4 will be focused around Benedict; or, if the producers are going to shift over to Francesca, especially with that big Michaela gender-swap that was present at the end of season 3. It may be one of the most surprising twists that we have seen on the series so far. Yet, at the same time it does not mean that there are going to be a lot of twists with the actual story from the books.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

